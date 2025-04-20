Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CELH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 255.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.