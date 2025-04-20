Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,092 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $41.24 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.