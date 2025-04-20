Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,551 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

CGW opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a market cap of $885.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

