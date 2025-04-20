Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,756 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 369,580 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,496,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,923,000. Hillman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 348,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 163,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 267.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 200,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 145,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 6,967 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $541,475.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,467 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,735.24. The trade was a 5.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

