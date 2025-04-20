Cerity Partners LLC Buys 728 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,888,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,775,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,763,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,362 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,801,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,261,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,429,000 after purchasing an additional 938,655 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.