Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 60.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,298,000 after acquiring an additional 670,440 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,085,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 99,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.