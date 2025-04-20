Cerity Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 39,564.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.33.

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $306.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $284.28 and a 52-week high of $395.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

