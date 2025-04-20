Cerity Partners LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PXH opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.