Cerity Partners LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,654,000 after buying an additional 941,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,947,000 after buying an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after acquiring an additional 168,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,187,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

