Cerity Partners LLC Has $786,000 Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.26 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $28.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a P/E ratio of -205.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.