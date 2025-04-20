Cerity Partners LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,110,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,555,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,002,000 after acquiring an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 871,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

CWST opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $237,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,578.49. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

