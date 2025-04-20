Cerity Partners LLC Has $855,000 Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $55.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

