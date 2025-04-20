Cerity Partners LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $721,852,000 after buying an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PVH by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

NYSE:PVH opened at $68.83 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

