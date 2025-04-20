Cerity Partners LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,738,000 after buying an additional 50,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 459,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,045 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 367,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $665.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

See Also

