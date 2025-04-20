Cerity Partners LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 260.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.22.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

