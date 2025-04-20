Cerity Partners LLC Has $936,000 Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSTR. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $5,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $137.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $168.50. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.99 and a 12-month high of $196.86.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.92.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

