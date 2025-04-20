Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 64.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:HHH opened at $66.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

