Cerity Partners LLC Invests $836,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 312,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DBMF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

