Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

