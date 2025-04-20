Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Viking by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Viking Stock Performance

NYSE VIK opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.43. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.