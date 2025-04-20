Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $217,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,061,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 80,580 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 2.6 %

PCH opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89 and a beta of 1.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

