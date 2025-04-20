Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,539 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 30.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 413,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $308,672.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,055 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

