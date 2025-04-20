Cerity Partners LLC Sells 44,995 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 387,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,995 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLO. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,276,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,075.24. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Moore sold 14,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $25,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,719.23. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,866 shares of company stock valued at $194,461 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

