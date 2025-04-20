Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,827 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,416,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,576,000 after purchasing an additional 305,826 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $308,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,961,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,045.38. This represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

