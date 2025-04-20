Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $46.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

