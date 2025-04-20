CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.03.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$5.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$365,570.49. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

