Chesapeake Financial Shares (CPKF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Chesapeake Financial Shares to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

