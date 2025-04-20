Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim set a $42.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $35.18 on Thursday. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 83,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 334,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,720. This represents a 20.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,303 shares of company stock valued at $20,752,583 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chewy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

