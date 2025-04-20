CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aritzia
Aritzia Trading Up 0.7 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total value of C$252,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$211,912.30. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aritzia
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- J.B. Hunt Transport Overcorrects Into a Buying Opportunity
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- AppLovin: Can Record Profits Overcome Market Skepticism?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 04/14 – 04/18
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.