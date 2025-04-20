CIBC Has Lowered Expectations for Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Stock Price

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price objective on Aritzia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.40.

ATZ opened at C$42.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.82 and a 1-year high of C$73.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Margot Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.14, for a total value of C$252,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 3,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.10, for a total value of C$211,912.30. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

