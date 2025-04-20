CIBC Lowers Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$54.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 868.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$46.09 and a 12 month high of C$61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,049.89%.

In other news, Director William Brennan acquired 22,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$52.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,154,106.04. Also, Senior Officer Kamila (Camilla) Bartosiewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.28, for a total value of C$135,700.00. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment.

