Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRUS. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $85.58 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

