Citigroup Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $95.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.37.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $93.13 on Thursday. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

