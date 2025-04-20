Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMTG shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMTG

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CFO Mike Mcgillis bought 24,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $79,579.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,618.50. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Mack purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $366,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,289.39. The trade was a 4.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 169,115 shares of company stock worth $547,930. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,165,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.7 %

Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 25.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $331.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 89.07%. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. Research analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.