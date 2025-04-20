ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

CLIR opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.18. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 118.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.44%. Research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.