Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given a C$75.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Scotiabank set a C$75.00 target price on Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. CIBC dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.10.

TSE:CCA opened at C$65.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$66.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$67.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.37. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.82 and a 52-week high of C$75.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.922 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

