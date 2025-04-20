Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,392 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 212.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $740,325.12. This represents a 12.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $353,094.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,422,180. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

