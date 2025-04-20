Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

CBSH stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

