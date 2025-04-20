Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.14. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,642,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

