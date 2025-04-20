Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $185.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

CVLT stock opened at $149.74 on Thursday. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $190.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day moving average is $161.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total value of $614,471.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.