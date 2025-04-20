Comparing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GDS and Bumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $10.32 billion 0.40 -$606.18 million $2.51 8.55 Bumble $1.07 billion 0.43 -$4.21 million ($4.89) -0.89

Bumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GDS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.7% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Bumble shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Bumble shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GDS and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -35.97% -8.22% -1.99% Bumble -54.19% 3.31% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GDS and Bumble, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 1 5 3 3.22 Bumble 1 15 2 0 2.06

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $39.48, suggesting a potential upside of 83.88%. Bumble has a consensus target price of $7.09, suggesting a potential upside of 62.54%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GDS is more favorable than Bumble.

Risk & Volatility

GDS has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bumble has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Bumble on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2006 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

