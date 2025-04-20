Comparing Eastside Distilling (BLNE) and Its Competitors

Risk & Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $9.54 million -$7.53 million -0.03 Eastside Distilling Competitors $15.27 billion $1.97 billion 37.22

Eastside Distilling’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -74.63% -2,066.36% -31.99% Eastside Distilling Competitors -67.80% -225.50% -17.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eastside Distilling peers beat Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers gin and ready-to-drink products; and canning and bottling services to the craft beer and cider industries. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.