Comparing MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) & Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -119.76% -68.04% -11.72% MFA Financial 16.47% 9.61% 1.64%

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.0%. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -136.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MFA Financial pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 0.00 MFA Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00

MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and MFA Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $208.68 million 5.33 -$166.20 million ($0.74) -10.59 MFA Financial $252.85 million 3.64 $80.16 million $0.81 11.09

MFA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Apartment Investment and Management on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

