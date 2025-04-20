Comparing Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA) & Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Roma Green Finance (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Roma Green Finance has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.49, suggesting that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Roma Green Finance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Roma Green Finance and Ryvyl, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roma Green Finance 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Ryvyl”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roma Green Finance $8.00 million 1.36 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.15 -$53.10 million ($8.52) -0.12

Roma Green Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl.

Profitability

This table compares Roma Green Finance and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roma Green Finance N/A N/A N/A Ryvyl -78.67% -114.73% -13.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Roma Green Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Roma Green Finance

(Get Free Report)

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Roma Green Finance Limited operates as a subsidiary of Top Elect Group Limited.

About Ryvyl

(Get Free Report)

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Roma Green Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roma Green Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.