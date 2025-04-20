Comparing Royalty Management (RMCO) & Its Peers

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.7% of Royalty Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -62.90% -3.72% -2.88% Royalty Management Competitors -35.30% 0.63% -1.73%

Volatility and Risk

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royalty Management’s peers have a beta of 0.79, meaning that their average stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $807,089.00 -$1.11 million -121.00 Royalty Management Competitors $490.91 million -$25.85 million -11.63

This table compares Royalty Management and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Royalty Management’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Royalty Management. Royalty Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Royalty Management peers beat Royalty Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

