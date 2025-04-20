Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,692 ($35.79).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,850 ($37.89) to GBX 2,700 ($35.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($39.36) target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Stock Performance

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,552 ($33.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Compass Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,114 ($28.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,853 ($37.93). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,617.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,622.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.39. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.33%.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of £31.3 billion in the year to 30 September 2023. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 35 countries and employs and engages with c. 550,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.