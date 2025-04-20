CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CompX International Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of CIX stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.94. CompX International has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

Get CompX International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompX International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CompX International in the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CompX International by 476.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in CompX International by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompX International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.