Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

CRK stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $366.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.62 million. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 266.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 111,934 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

