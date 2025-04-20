Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.63% of Consolidated Water worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 643.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1,538.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Mctaggart sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,860. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.7 %

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

CWCO opened at $24.23 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $384.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

