Contrasting Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) & Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) and Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lexeo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lexeo Therapeutics $650,000.00 138.41 -$66.39 million ($3.08) -0.88 Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$40.42 million ($2.40) -1.63

Analyst Recommendations

Protara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lexeo Therapeutics. Protara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexeo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lexeo Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lexeo Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Protara Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Lexeo Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.20, indicating a potential upside of 719.19%. Protara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 423.08%. Given Lexeo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lexeo Therapeutics is more favorable than Protara Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Lexeo Therapeutics and Protara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lexeo Therapeutics N/A -57.66% -48.18% Protara Therapeutics N/A -55.96% -49.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Lexeo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lexeo Therapeutics beats Protara Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene. It also develops LX1001, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1020, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of APOE4 homozygous; LX1021 for the treatment of APOE4 homozygotes; and LX1004 for the treatment of CLN2 Batten disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Protara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations. It is also developing intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients receiving parenteral nutrition. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.