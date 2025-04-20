Contrasting Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and NovoCure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonoma Pharmaceuticals $13.97 million 0.27 -$4.84 million ($4.02) -0.57 NovoCure $605.22 million 2.83 -$207.04 million ($1.56) -9.99

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.0% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of NovoCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonoma Pharmaceuticals -26.82% -68.98% -26.39% NovoCure -25.93% -41.48% -12.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and NovoCure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonoma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure 0 2 4 0 2.67

NovoCure has a consensus target price of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given NovoCure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

NovoCure beats Sonoma Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis. It also provides Gramaderm for the treatment of topical mild to moderate acne; Microcyn, a HOCl-based topical line of products designed to stimulate expedited healing by targeting a wide range of pathogens; Ocucyn eyelid and eyelash cleanser; Microdacyn60 oral care solution for the treatment of mouth and throat infections; and Podiacyn, a foot care product. In addition, the company offers MicrocynAH, an HOCl-based solution designed to relieve common symptoms of hot spots, scratches, skin rashes post-surgical sites, and irritated animal skin for healing; MicrocynVS, a veterinarian-strength animal care product used in vet clinics and animal hospitals; Nanocyn, a hospital-grade disinfectant; Acuicyn, an antimicrobial prescription solution for the treatment of blepharitis and the daily hygiene of eyelids and lashes; MucoClyns for the use in emergencies and safe to use on mucous membranes, cuts, abrasions, burns, and body surfaces; Endocyn root canal irrigation solutions; and Sinudox for nasal irrigation. The company was formerly known as Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2016. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua. It also has ongoing clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

